EchoStar Corporation [SATS] moved up 11.38: Why It’s Important

EchoStar Corporation [NASDAQ: SATS] gained 11.38% on the last trading session, reaching $26.14 price per share at the time. The company report on May 6, 2021 that EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021.

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Financial Highlights:.

EchoStar Corporation represents 97.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.50 billion with the latest information. SATS stock price has been found in the range of $24.00 to $26.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 777.49K shares, SATS reached a trading volume of 1319776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EchoStar Corporation [SATS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SATS shares is $36.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SATS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for EchoStar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2019, representing the official price target for EchoStar Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EchoStar Corporation is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for SATS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for SATS in the course of the last twelve months was 19.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for SATS stock

EchoStar Corporation [SATS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.81. With this latest performance, SATS shares gained by 10.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SATS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.88 for EchoStar Corporation [SATS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.92, while it was recorded at 24.53 for the last single week of trading, and 25.10 for the last 200 days.

EchoStar Corporation [SATS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EchoStar Corporation [SATS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.05 and a Gross Margin at +28.45. EchoStar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.13.

Return on Total Capital for SATS is now 1.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EchoStar Corporation [SATS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.24. Additionally, SATS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EchoStar Corporation [SATS] managed to generate an average of -$16,729 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.EchoStar Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

EchoStar Corporation [SATS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EchoStar Corporation posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -124.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SATS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EchoStar Corporation go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at EchoStar Corporation [SATS]

There are presently around $1,014 million, or 97.70% of SATS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SATS stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 5,087,057, which is approximately -13.383% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,275,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.35 million in SATS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $88.02 million in SATS stock with ownership of nearly -1.591% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EchoStar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in EchoStar Corporation [NASDAQ:SATS] by around 6,786,359 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 7,004,717 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 29,402,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,193,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SATS stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,165,106 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,872,712 shares during the same period.