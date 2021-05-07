DISH Network Corporation [DISH] Is Currently -0.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ: DISH] price plunged by -0.33 percent to reach at -$0.15. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Boost Mobile to become first wireless carrier to offer free health care services.

– Boost Mobile partners with leading health care company K Health to ensure millions of underinsured subscribers and their families have access to a world-class doctor anytime, anywhere from their phone.

Nearly three out of 10 Americans lost their health insurance in 20201, and half of those remain uninsured. Following the pandemic, two-thirds of Americans say they are concerned about their ability to pay medical expenses in 20212. Boost Mobile, which serves millions of underinsured and uninsured customers, announced it will become the first wireless provider to offer free health care services to its subscribers and their families by partnering with K Health.

A sum of 4475748 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.13M shares. DISH Network Corporation shares reached a high of $46.47 and dropped to a low of $45.19 until finishing in the latest session at $45.82.

The one-year DISH stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.84. The average equity rating for DISH stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DISH Network Corporation [DISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DISH shares is $43.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DISH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for DISH Network Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group dropped their target price from $42 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for DISH Network Corporation stock. On November 09, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DISH shares from 41 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DISH Network Corporation is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for DISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for DISH in the course of the last twelve months was 7.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DISH Stock Performance Analysis:

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.17. With this latest performance, DISH shares gained by 22.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.42 for DISH Network Corporation [DISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.71, while it was recorded at 45.22 for the last single week of trading, and 33.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DISH Network Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DISH Network Corporation [DISH] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.05 and a Gross Margin at +29.59. DISH Network Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.38.

Return on Total Capital for DISH is now 10.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DISH Network Corporation [DISH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.82. Additionally, DISH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DISH Network Corporation [DISH] managed to generate an average of $130,568 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.DISH Network Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

DISH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DISH Network Corporation posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DISH.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,115 million, or 85.60% of DISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DISH stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 34,502,920, which is approximately 16.914% of the company’s market cap and around 9.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,832,564 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in DISH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $737.36 million in DISH stock with ownership of nearly 1.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DISH Network Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ:DISH] by around 33,399,824 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 19,009,805 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 190,177,296 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,586,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DISH stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,666,142 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 6,800,913 shares during the same period.