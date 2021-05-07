Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] Is Currently -9.45 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] loss -9.45% or -6.39 points to close at $61.23 with a heavy trading volume of 5723403 shares. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Digital Turbine Announces the Appointment of Holly Hess Groos to its Board of Directors.

Former Verizon Media Group and Verizon Wireless CFO Brings Valuable Telecom, Ad-Tech Leadership and Financial Expertise.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced the appointment of Holly Hess Groos to the Digital Turbine Board of Directors, effective May 4, 2021. Ms. Groos will serve as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board.

It opened the trading session at $66.10, the shares rose to $66.3942 and dropped to $59.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APPS points out that the company has recorded 78.67% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1072.99% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, APPS reached to a volume of 5723403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPS shares is $99.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Digital Turbine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $75 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Digital Turbine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $80, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on APPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc. is set at 5.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 48.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 101.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for APPS stock

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.40. With this latest performance, APPS shares dropped by -25.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1038.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.63 for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.47, while it was recorded at 69.05 for the last single week of trading, and 51.02 for the last 200 days.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.52 and a Gross Margin at +38.05. Digital Turbine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.29.

Return on Total Capital for APPS is now 19.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.22. Additionally, APPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] managed to generate an average of $68,986 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Digital Turbine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digital Turbine Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc. go to 50.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]

There are presently around $3,480 million, or 65.40% of APPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,616,335, which is approximately -7.869% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,257,011 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $423.1 million in APPS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $410.71 million in APPS stock with ownership of nearly 37.751% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Turbine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ:APPS] by around 8,300,573 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 10,623,639 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 32,536,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,461,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPS stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,909,421 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 836,083 shares during the same period.