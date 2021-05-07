Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN] Revenue clocked in at $836.40 million, up 81.62% YTD: What’s Next?

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: CCRN] price surged by 13.53 percent to reach at $1.92. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Cross Country Healthcare Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CCRN) announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION:.

A sum of 1274801 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 231.58K shares. Cross Country Healthcare Inc. shares reached a high of $17.34 and dropped to a low of $14.58 until finishing in the latest session at $16.11.

The one-year CCRN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -25.27. The average equity rating for CCRN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCRN shares is $12.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on CCRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCRN in the course of the last twelve months was 27.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

CCRN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.33. With this latest performance, CCRN shares gained by 30.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 166.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.29 for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.79, while it was recorded at 14.29 for the last single week of trading, and 9.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cross Country Healthcare Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.58 and a Gross Margin at +22.72. Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.55.

Return on Total Capital for CCRN is now 5.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.51. Additionally, CCRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN] managed to generate an average of -$8,939 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.19.Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

CCRN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. go to 7.40%.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $479 million, or 92.70% of CCRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCRN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,436,060, which is approximately 2.94% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC, holding 2,473,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.1 million in CCRN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $34.87 million in CCRN stock with ownership of nearly -0.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:CCRN] by around 2,098,562 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 2,012,053 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 29,614,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,725,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCRN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 657,438 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 294,385 shares during the same period.