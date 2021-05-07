Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] is 46.31% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] price plunged by -0.96 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Announces Sale of Portion of Movie “Guilt” as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT).

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”) announced that it will sell a portion of the content of the movie “Guilt” as a NFT.

Since its release, the movie “Guilt” has received a great deal of attention. The film, which is adapted from real events, has sparked lively discussion. The Company has decided to sell parts of the unreleased content of the movie as a NFT. The introduction of Color Star’s NFT products is a new application of blockchain technology. The Company has always believed that the blockchain technology of non-fungible token suits the entertainment industry best. This technology not only promotes the development of entertainment copyrights, but also benefits materially the copyrights owners. With this NFT application in place, Color Star will continue to launch more NFT-related products in areas such as music copyrights and TV copyrights.

A sum of 8778103 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 19.20M shares. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $1.07 and dropped to a low of $0.95 until finishing in the latest session at $1.03.

Guru’s Opinion on Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

CSCW Stock Performance Analysis:

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.94. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -25.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.43 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1578, while it was recorded at 1.1220 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8582 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.87.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

CSCW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 70,094, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 22.16% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 30,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and AE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $21000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 144,676 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 315,350 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 304,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 144,676 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 315,350 shares during the same period.