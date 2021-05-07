Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] moved down -1.99: Why It’s Important

Colony Capital Inc. [NYSE: CLNY] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.05 during the day while it closed the day at $6.88. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Colony Capital Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) and subsidiaries (collectively, “Colony Capital,” or the “Company”) announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company reported first quarter 2021 total revenues of $316 million, GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $(265) million, or $(0.56) per share and Core FFO of $4.0 million, or $0.01 per share.

“During the first quarter we made significant progress towards our 2021 goals. Our digital portfolio companies continue to grow and generate strong performance and we are busy deploying fresh capital from DCP II, our new flagship equity offering, into exciting new digital platforms,” said Marc Ganzi, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The growth in our digital businesses combined with key legacy dispositions puts us at 70% rotated currently, already past our target for the year. Our business transformation dovetails with profound governance changes, with Nancy Curtin, our lead independent director, recently agreeing to step into the role of Chairperson and the addition of a new digital board member in Shaka Rasheed, earlier this week at our Annual Meeting.”.

Colony Capital Inc. stock has also loss -1.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLNY stock has inclined by 29.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 87.98% and gained 43.04% year-on date.

The market cap for CLNY stock reached $3.35 billion, with 471.99 million shares outstanding and 463.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, CLNY reached a trading volume of 4055900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNY shares is $7.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Colony Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Colony Capital Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colony Capital Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

CLNY stock trade performance evaluation

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, CLNY shares gained by 2.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 249.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.65 for Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.59, while it was recorded at 7.00 for the last single week of trading, and 4.47 for the last 200 days.

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.94 and a Gross Margin at +11.92. Colony Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -128.79.

Return on Total Capital for CLNY is now -1.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 333.47. Additionally, CLNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 555.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] managed to generate an average of -$3,859,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colony Capital Inc. posted -0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -442.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNY.

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,851 million, or 90.60% of CLNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,335,705, which is approximately 2.317% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,680,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $327.7 million in CLNY stocks shares; and BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, currently with $169.97 million in CLNY stock with ownership of nearly 7.03% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colony Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Colony Capital Inc. [NYSE:CLNY] by around 87,258,854 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 55,085,488 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 263,773,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 406,117,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNY stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,445,051 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 17,536,389 shares during the same period.