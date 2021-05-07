CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] Revenue clocked in at $26.03 billion, up 21.88% YTD: What’s Next?

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] price surged by 3.64 percent to reach at $0.55. The company report on May 5, 2021 that 2021 First Quarter Results.

The following is an extract from the “CNH Industrial 2021 first quarter results” press release. The complete press release can be accessed by visiting the media section of the CNH Industrial corporate website: https://www.cnhindustrial.com/en-us/media/press_releases/Pages/default.aspx or consulting the accompanying PDF:.

CNH Industrial reports record first quarter. Consolidated revenues of $7.5 billion (up 37% compared to Q1 2020), net income of $425 million, adjusted diluted EPS of $0.32, and adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of $545 million (up $693 million), with strong performance from all segments year over year. Industrial Activities net cash of $0.6 billion at March 31, 2021, with free cash flow seasonally negative by $0.4 billion.

A sum of 6023230 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.66M shares. CNH Industrial N.V. shares reached a high of $15.795 and dropped to a low of $15.44 until finishing in the latest session at $15.65.

The one-year CNHI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.33. The average equity rating for CNHI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $17.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNHI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.35.

CNHI Stock Performance Analysis:

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, CNHI shares dropped by -1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 169.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.62 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.41, while it was recorded at 15.25 for the last single week of trading, and 11.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CNH Industrial N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.51. CNH Industrial N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.89.

Return on Total Capital for CNHI is now 5.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 540.17. Additionally, CNHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 302.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] managed to generate an average of -$7,701 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.

CNHI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CNH Industrial N.V. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 78.03%.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,208 million, or 55.31% of CNHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 200,377,287, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.13% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 45,362,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $709.92 million in CNHI stocks shares; and AMUNDI PIONEER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $577.49 million in CNHI stock with ownership of nearly 20.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

105 institutional holders increased their position in CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE:CNHI] by around 258,055,223 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 29,434,503 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 236,997,061 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 524,486,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNHI stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 206,617,463 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 8,468,375 shares during the same period.