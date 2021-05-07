Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $16

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CKPT] plunged by -$0.39 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.77 during the day while it closed the day at $2.36. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Checkpoint Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint”) (NASDAQ: CKPT), a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, and recent corporate highlights.

James F. Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer of Checkpoint, stated, “During the first quarter of 2021, we continued to advance the development of our two lead drug candidates while also enhancing our cash position. Enrollment in our registration-enabling study for cosibelimab in metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (“mCSCC”) is nearly complete and the study remains on track to report top-line results by year-end. With a successful study, we anticipate submitting our first application for marketing approval for cosibelimab next year.”.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -20.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CKPT stock has declined by -33.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.26% and lost -10.94% year-on date.

The market cap for CKPT stock reached $181.15 million, with 64.20 million shares outstanding and 53.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, CKPT reached a trading volume of 3144153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CKPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CKPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 164.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

CKPT stock trade performance evaluation

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.27. With this latest performance, CKPT shares dropped by -19.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CKPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.87 for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.08, while it was recorded at 2.74 for the last single week of trading, and 2.82 for the last 200 days.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2170.35. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2159.12.

Return on Total Capital for CKPT is now -85.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -85.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT] managed to generate an average of -$2,308,100 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 53.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CKPT.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35 million, or 19.00% of CKPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CKPT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,240,599, which is approximately 5.569% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,383,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.55 million in CKPT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.15 million in CKPT stock with ownership of nearly 17.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CKPT] by around 2,966,528 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 3,196,129 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 6,479,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,642,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CKPT stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 785,822 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,034,244 shares during the same period.