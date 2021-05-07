Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] is 5.56% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE: CAH] traded at a low on 05/06/21, posting a -7.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $56.54. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Cardinal Health reports third-quarter results for fiscal year 2021.

— Revenue was flat at $39.3 billion.

— GAAP(1) operating earnings decreased to $473 million, GAAP diluted EPS decreased to $0.40.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7105415 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cardinal Health Inc. stands at 2.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.90%.

The market cap for CAH stock reached $16.69 billion, with 294.00 million shares outstanding and 293.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, CAH reached a trading volume of 7105415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $64.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Cardinal Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Cardinal Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $61, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on CAH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 6.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has CAH stock performed recently?

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.79. With this latest performance, CAH shares dropped by -6.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.16 for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.69, while it was recorded at 60.26 for the last single week of trading, and 53.82 for the last 200 days.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.16 and a Gross Margin at +4.15. Cardinal Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.42.

Return on Total Capital for CAH is now 15.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.58. Additionally, CAH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 397.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] managed to generate an average of -$77,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.74.Cardinal Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cardinal Health Inc. posted 1.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health Inc. go to 7.34%.

Insider trade positions for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]

There are presently around $15,045 million, or 87.20% of CAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,710,435, which is approximately -0.407% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,859,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in CAH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.11 billion in CAH stock with ownership of nearly 4.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardinal Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE:CAH] by around 13,808,856 shares. Additionally, 345 investors decreased positions by around 13,392,473 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 220,125,117 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,326,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAH stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,372,227 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,957,997 shares during the same period.