BofA Securities slashes price target on Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] – find out why.

Newmark Group Inc. [NASDAQ: NMRK] jumped around 1.24 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.05 at the close of the session, up 11.47%. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Newmark Group Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET.

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) (“Newmark” or “the Company”), reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Newmark Group Inc. stock is now 65.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NMRK Stock saw the intraday high of $12.07 and lowest of $11.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.45, which means current price is +83.69% above from all time high which was touched on 05/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 828.58K shares, NMRK reached a trading volume of 1927554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NMRK shares is $13.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NMRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Newmark Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $7.50 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Newmark Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on NMRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmark Group Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for NMRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

How has NMRK stock performed recently?

Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.96. With this latest performance, NMRK shares gained by 15.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 144.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 243.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.68 for Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.58, while it was recorded at 11.08 for the last single week of trading, and 7.13 for the last 200 days.

Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.49. Newmark Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.31.

Return on Total Capital for NMRK is now 6.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 295.38. Additionally, NMRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] managed to generate an average of $13,803 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Newmark Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Newmark Group Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newmark Group Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]

There are presently around $1,103 million, or 64.20% of NMRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,218,015, which is approximately 3.047% of the company’s market cap and around 4.57% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,837,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $117.15 million in NMRK stocks shares; and EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP, currently with $51.55 million in NMRK stock with ownership of nearly 15.845% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newmark Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Newmark Group Inc. [NASDAQ:NMRK] by around 18,451,392 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 10,717,487 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 72,866,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,035,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMRK stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,284,473 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,994,825 shares during the same period.