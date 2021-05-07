Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] Is Currently 2.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.13% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.23%. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Bed Bath & Beyond Launches ESG Strategy and Makes Bold Commitments to Support People, Community and Planet in Journey to Home, Happier.

Commits to being a top 10 retail employer by 2030, donating $1 billion in product by 2030, and becoming Net Zero by 2040.

Bed Bath & Beyond to introduce an industry-leading paid parental leave policy this summer.

Over the last 12 months, BBBY stock rose by 341.67%. The one-year Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.03. The average equity rating for BBBY stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.79 billion, with 115.06 million shares outstanding and 108.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, BBBY stock reached a trading volume of 4335641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $26.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBBY in the course of the last twelve months was 41.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

BBBY Stock Performance Analysis:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.23. With this latest performance, BBBY shares dropped by -12.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 341.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.17 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.98, while it was recorded at 24.97 for the last single week of trading, and 21.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.65 and a Gross Margin at +33.74. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.63.

Return on Total Capital for BBBY is now -3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.65. Additionally, BBBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] managed to generate an average of -$4,010 per employee.Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

BBBY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. posted -1.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. go to 67.90%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,655 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,181,494, which is approximately 20.149% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,901,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $461.0 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $309.46 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly 2.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 30,769,096 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 25,868,970 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 93,221,611 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,859,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,161,569 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 11,056,845 shares during the same period.