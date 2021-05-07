AxoGen Inc. [AXGN] gain 23.41% so far this year. What now?

AxoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: AXGN] surged by $2.45 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $22.16 during the day while it closed the day at $22.09. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Axogen, Inc. to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference.

Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for damage or discontinuity to peripheral nerves, announced that Peter J. Mariani, executive vice president and chief financial officer will present at the Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference. The virtual presentation is scheduled for Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Investors page at www.axogeninc.com. For those not available to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be archived for 90 days and available through the Investors page on www.axogeninc.com.

AxoGen Inc. stock has also gained 17.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AXGN stock has inclined by 15.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 64.12% and gained 23.41% year-on date.

The market cap for AXGN stock reached $908.34 million, with 40.25 million shares outstanding and 39.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 244.51K shares, AXGN reached a trading volume of 1058244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXGN shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for AxoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for AxoGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on AXGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AxoGen Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53.

AxoGen Inc. [AXGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.00. With this latest performance, AXGN shares gained by 14.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.98 for AxoGen Inc. [AXGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.96, while it was recorded at 19.80 for the last single week of trading, and 16.06 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AxoGen Inc. [AXGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.64 and a Gross Margin at +80.78. AxoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.18.

Return on Total Capital for AXGN is now -14.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AxoGen Inc. [AXGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.66. Additionally, AXGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AxoGen Inc. [AXGN] managed to generate an average of -$64,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.AxoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AxoGen Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXGN.

There are presently around $626 million, or 82.20% of AXGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXGN stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 6,618,259, which is approximately 0.419% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,006,028 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.04 million in AXGN stocks shares; and FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $42.01 million in AXGN stock with ownership of nearly 23.69% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AxoGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in AxoGen Inc. [NASDAQ:AXGN] by around 2,674,946 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 2,548,551 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 26,627,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,851,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXGN stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 924,052 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 588,025 shares during the same period.