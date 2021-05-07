Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] Stock trading around $8.46 per share: What’s Next?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE: ACB] loss -3.64% on the last trading session, reaching $8.46 price per share at the time. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Aurora Cannabis to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Investor Conference Call.

NYSE | TSX: ACB.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Aurora”) (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its third quarter fiscal year 2021 on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Miguel Martin, Chief Executive Officer, and Glen Ibbott, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and a question and answer period. The Company will report its financial results for the third quarter after the close of markets on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. represents 197.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.67 billion with the latest information. ACB stock price has been found in the range of $8.303 to $8.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.59M shares, ACB reached a trading volume of 4621309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.58. With this latest performance, ACB shares gained by 0.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.10 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.25, while it was recorded at 8.71 for the last single week of trading, and 9.00 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -194.00 and a Gross Margin at -56.85. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1173.81.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -14.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.70. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$1,198,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

There are presently around $189 million, or 19.31% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 6,785,656, which is approximately 46.937% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,118,612 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.38 million in ACB stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $10.64 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 2605.827% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE:ACB] by around 7,365,560 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 3,123,008 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 10,990,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,478,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,347,669 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,191,224 shares during the same period.