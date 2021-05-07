Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] is 4.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] surged by $2.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $155.22 during the day while it closed the day at $153.93. The company report on April 23, 2021 that Analog Devices, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Press release scheduled for 7 a.m. Eastern time on May 19, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) announced it will release financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2021 at 7 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, the same day. Vincent Roche, President and Chief Executive Officer, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Lucarelli, Senior Director of Investor Relations will discuss ADI’s results and business outlook.

Analog Devices Inc. stock has also loss -1.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADI stock has inclined by 4.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.92% and gained 4.20% year-on date.

The market cap for ADI stock reached $58.58 billion, with 369.20 million shares outstanding and 368.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, ADI reached a trading volume of 4415443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $182.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 3.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 59.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ADI stock trade performance evaluation

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.36. With this latest performance, ADI shares dropped by -4.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.02 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.94, while it was recorded at 153.67 for the last single week of trading, and 137.95 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.08 and a Gross Margin at +58.25. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.79.

Return on Total Capital for ADI is now 9.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.62. Additionally, ADI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] managed to generate an average of $76,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Analog Devices Inc. posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 11.79%.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $54,119 million, or 97.50% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,779,983, which is approximately -0.962% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 30,187,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.65 billion in ADI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.5 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly -5.007% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 594 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 31,941,428 shares. Additionally, 430 investors decreased positions by around 24,116,632 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 295,525,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,583,670 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,161,705 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 5,984,557 shares during the same period.