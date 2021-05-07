10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] is 2.01% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

10x Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: TXG] slipped around -38.45 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $144.45 at the close of the session, down -21.02%. The company report on May 6, 2021 that 10x Genomics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Q1 2021 revenue growth of 47% over prior year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

10x Genomics Inc. stock is now 2.01% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TXG Stock saw the intraday high of $169.572 and lowest of $141.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 203.25, which means current price is +4.85% above from all time high which was touched on 04/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 709.55K shares, TXG reached a trading volume of 3485863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXG shares is $209.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for 10x Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2020, representing the official price target for 10x Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on TXG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 10x Genomics Inc. is set at 11.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.06.

How has TXG stock performed recently?

10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.82. With this latest performance, TXG shares dropped by -22.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.40 for 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 178.81, while it was recorded at 180.53 for the last single week of trading, and 150.11 for the last 200 days.

10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.55 and a Gross Margin at +80.44. 10x Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -181.61.

Return on Total Capital for TXG is now -13.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.52. Additionally, TXG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] managed to generate an average of -$637,008 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.10x Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Earnings analysis for 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 10x Genomics Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -69.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXG.

Insider trade positions for 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]

There are presently around $13,538 million, or 81.50% of TXG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,071,083, which is approximately 17.287% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 6,706,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in TXG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.13 billion in TXG stock with ownership of nearly 3.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 10x Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 227 institutional holders increased their position in 10x Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:TXG] by around 23,004,587 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 18,355,366 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 32,660,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,020,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXG stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,606,701 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,653,758 shares during the same period.