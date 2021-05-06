XP Inc. [XP] stock Initiated by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $46

XP Inc. [NASDAQ: XP] gained 11.29% on the last trading session, reaching $42.77 price per share at the time. The company report on May 5, 2021 that XP Inc. Reports 1Q21 Financial Results.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) (“XP” or the “Company”), a leading tech-enabled platform and a trusted pioneer in providing low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To our shareholders and employees.

XP Inc. represents 551.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.85 billion with the latest information. XP stock price has been found in the range of $39.60 to $44.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, XP reached a trading volume of 6424323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about XP Inc. [XP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $49.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for XP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for XP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on XP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

Trading performance analysis for XP stock

XP Inc. [XP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.25. With this latest performance, XP shares gained by 10.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.21 for XP Inc. [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.69, while it was recorded at 39.88 for the last single week of trading, and 42.47 for the last 200 days.

XP Inc. [XP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XP Inc. [XP] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.70 and a Gross Margin at +68.22. XP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.01.

Return on Total Capital for XP is now 6.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XP Inc. [XP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 320.37. Additionally, XP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.81.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

XP Inc. [XP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, XP Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc. go to 4.26%.

An analysis of insider ownership at XP Inc. [XP]

There are presently around $6,224 million, or 46.50% of XP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XP stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC with ownership of 46,202,650, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 48.54% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 25,153,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $966.65 million in XP stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $756.01 million in XP stock with ownership of nearly 8.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in XP Inc. [NASDAQ:XP] by around 35,984,210 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 8,173,193 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 117,805,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,962,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XP stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,175,439 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,947,559 shares during the same period.