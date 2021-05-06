why NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $63.20

NeoGenomics Inc. [NASDAQ: NEO] plunged by -$5.62 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $48.8268 during the day while it closed the day at $41.95. The company report on May 5, 2021 that NeoGenomics Reports 9% Revenue Growth to $116 Million in the First Quarter.

First-Quarter 2021 Results and Highlights:.

Consolidated revenue increased 9% to $116 million.

NeoGenomics Inc. stock has also loss -17.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEO stock has declined by -20.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.76% and lost -22.08% year-on date.

The market cap for NEO stock reached $4.94 billion, with 111.50 million shares outstanding and 110.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 855.05K shares, NEO reached a trading volume of 1835159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEO shares is $63.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for NeoGenomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for NeoGenomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on NEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeoGenomics Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52.

NEO stock trade performance evaluation

NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.39. With this latest performance, NEO shares dropped by -14.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.32 for NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.55, while it was recorded at 47.07 for the last single week of trading, and 45.79 for the last 200 days.

NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.79 and a Gross Margin at +37.23. NeoGenomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.94.

Return on Total Capital for NEO is now -1.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.57. Additionally, NEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] managed to generate an average of $2,454 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.NeoGenomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NeoGenomics Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NeoGenomics Inc. go to 20.00%.

NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,059 million, or 90.20% of NEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,246,570, which is approximately 5.258% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,167,578 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $531.24 million in NEO stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $256.48 million in NEO stock with ownership of nearly 4.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NeoGenomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in NeoGenomics Inc. [NASDAQ:NEO] by around 9,554,667 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 4,881,025 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 91,907,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,343,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEO stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,329,668 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 437,800 shares during the same period.