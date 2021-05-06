why Kimball International Inc. [KBAL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.50

Kimball International Inc. [NASDAQ: KBAL] plunged by -$2.19 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $13.80 during the day while it closed the day at $12.37. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Kimball International, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

— Workplace and Health Order Rates Strengthened Throughout the Third Quarter and into April—— Expects an Approximate 300-Basis Point Sequential Rebound in Gross Margin in the Fourth Quarter—— On Track to Achieve $20 Million in Cost Savings in Fiscal 2021—— Expansion into New Health End Markets, New Work from Home Portfolio and New Poppin Categories to Drive Future Market Share Gains—.

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Kimball International Inc. stock has also loss -12.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KBAL stock has declined by -4.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.15% and gained 3.51% year-on date.

The market cap for KBAL stock reached $454.72 million, with 36.96 million shares outstanding and 36.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 306.18K shares, KBAL reached a trading volume of 1056257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kimball International Inc. [KBAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBAL shares is $17.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Kimball International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Sidoti raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2016, representing the official price target for Kimball International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimball International Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for KBAL in the course of the last twelve months was 28.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

KBAL stock trade performance evaluation

Kimball International Inc. [KBAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.14. With this latest performance, KBAL shares dropped by -11.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.79 for Kimball International Inc. [KBAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.83, while it was recorded at 14.15 for the last single week of trading, and 12.13 for the last 200 days.

Kimball International Inc. [KBAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimball International Inc. [KBAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.63 and a Gross Margin at +34.42. Kimball International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.64.

Return on Total Capital for KBAL is now 26.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimball International Inc. [KBAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.84. Additionally, KBAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimball International Inc. [KBAL] managed to generate an average of $14,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.90.Kimball International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kimball International Inc. [KBAL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kimball International Inc. posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 190.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimball International Inc. go to 17.00%.

Kimball International Inc. [KBAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $350 million, or 67.10% of KBAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBAL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,166,499, which is approximately 46.355% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,361,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.38 million in KBAL stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $27.32 million in KBAL stock with ownership of nearly -5.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimball International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Kimball International Inc. [NASDAQ:KBAL] by around 4,802,144 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 5,074,715 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 14,172,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,049,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBAL stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,451,850 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,750,575 shares during the same period.