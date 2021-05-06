why Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.71

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE: HBM] jumped around 0.68 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.12 at the close of the session, up 9.14%. The company report on April 16, 2021 that Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2021 Results.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the company’s first quarter 2021 results.

First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock is now 16.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HBM Stock saw the intraday high of $8.145 and lowest of $7.9001 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.54, which means current price is +50.37% above from all time high which was touched on 04/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, HBM reached a trading volume of 2458234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBM shares is $10.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudbay Minerals Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25.

How has HBM stock performed recently?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.70. With this latest performance, HBM shares gained by 2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 245.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.98 for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.32, while it was recorded at 7.65 for the last single week of trading, and 5.85 for the last 200 days.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.89 and a Gross Margin at +0.67. Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.35.

Return on Total Capital for HBM is now -1.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.55. Additionally, HBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] managed to generate an average of -$86,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.

Earnings analysis for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hudbay Minerals Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBM.

Insider trade positions for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]

There are presently around $1,429 million, or 73.21% of HBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBM stocks are: WATERTON GLOBAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 43,855,287, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; GMT CAPITAL CORP, holding 40,299,520 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $299.83 million in HBM stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $181.74 million in HBM stock with ownership of nearly -16.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudbay Minerals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE:HBM] by around 15,848,850 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 18,478,702 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 141,644,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,972,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBM stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,895,233 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,313,296 shares during the same period.