Wells Fargo lifts Cardlytics Inc. [CDLX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cardlytics Inc. [NASDAQ: CDLX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -16.96% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -25.10%. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Cardlytics Completes Acquisition of Bridg.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX), one of the largest digital advertising platforms, announced the completion of its acquisition of Bridg, a customer data platform. Previously announced on April 13, the acquisition pairs Cardlytics’ advertising platform, with visibility into one in every two card swipes in the U.S., with Bridg’s enhanced SKU-level insights. Together, the combined capabilities are expected to power a more comprehensive view of consumer purchase behavior, accelerating the creation of a holistic, results-driven, self-serve, always-on advertising solution for brands.

“With the loss of third-party cookies on the horizon, now more than ever it’s imperative for brands to have trusted partners who take a privacy-first approach while also delivering deep, robust first-party consumer insights,” said Lynne Laube, chief executive officer and co-founder of Cardlytics. “Not only does Bridg give Cardlytics’ advertisers the ability to understand consumer purchase behavior down to the product level, but it does so with shared consumer privacy best practices at the forefront.”.

Over the last 12 months, CDLX stock rose by 130.67%. The one-year Cardlytics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.77. The average equity rating for CDLX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.42 billion, with 27.71 million shares outstanding and 25.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 476.68K shares, CDLX stock reached a trading volume of 2171761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cardlytics Inc. [CDLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDLX shares is $143.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Cardlytics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Cardlytics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $128, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on CDLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardlytics Inc. is set at 8.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.13.

CDLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Cardlytics Inc. [CDLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.10. With this latest performance, CDLX shares dropped by -7.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.73 for Cardlytics Inc. [CDLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.13, while it was recorded at 128.97 for the last single week of trading, and 107.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cardlytics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardlytics Inc. [CDLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.85 and a Gross Margin at +37.33. Cardlytics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.65.

Return on Total Capital for CDLX is now -22.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardlytics Inc. [CDLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.68. Additionally, CDLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardlytics Inc. [CDLX] managed to generate an average of -$117,669 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Cardlytics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

CDLX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cardlytics Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardlytics Inc. go to 19.20%.

Cardlytics Inc. [CDLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,942 million, or 90.50% of CDLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDLX stocks are: CAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 4,488,972, which is approximately 2.218% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,048,867 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $217.88 million in CDLX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $195.32 million in CDLX stock with ownership of nearly 37.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardlytics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Cardlytics Inc. [NASDAQ:CDLX] by around 4,734,484 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 3,651,549 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 19,279,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,665,205 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDLX stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,413,455 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 773,757 shares during the same period.