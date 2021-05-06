Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Verisk Analytics Inc. [NASDAQ: VRSK] closed the trading session at $172.63 on 05/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $172.43, while the highest price level was $182.68. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Verisk Analytics, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 5, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/76845.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.84 percent and weekly performance of -7.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, VRSK reached to a volume of 2484017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRSK shares is $196.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Verisk Analytics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Verisk Analytics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $196 to $177, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on VRSK stock. On December 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VRSK shares from 200 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verisk Analytics Inc. is set at 3.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRSK in the course of the last twelve months was 43.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

VRSK stock trade performance evaluation

Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.81. With this latest performance, VRSK shares dropped by -4.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.59 for Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 177.79, while it was recorded at 185.30 for the last single week of trading, and 187.41 for the last 200 days.

Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.66 and a Gross Margin at +51.45. Verisk Analytics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.59.

Return on Total Capital for VRSK is now 17.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.61. Additionally, VRSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] managed to generate an average of $79,542 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Verisk Analytics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verisk Analytics Inc. posted 1.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRSK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verisk Analytics Inc. go to 9.92%.

Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,874 million, or 92.40% of VRSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRSK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,122,587, which is approximately -1.48% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,144,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.48 billion in VRSK stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.33 billion in VRSK stock with ownership of nearly 2.443% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verisk Analytics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 409 institutional holders increased their position in Verisk Analytics Inc. [NASDAQ:VRSK] by around 9,190,271 shares. Additionally, 324 investors decreased positions by around 6,795,723 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 131,870,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,856,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRSK stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 864,895 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 919,459 shares during the same period.