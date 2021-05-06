Wall Street Analyst Initiated Veru Inc. [VERU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Veru Inc. [NASDAQ: VERU] closed the trading session at $8.79 on 05/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.62, while the highest price level was $11.18. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Veru Announces the Presentation of Positive Phase 2 Clinical Data of Enobosarm in AR+ER+HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients that Have Progressed on Estrogen Blocking Agents and CDK 4/6 Inhibitor at the ESMO Breast Cancer Congress 2021.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate and breast cancer, announced that the clinical results from the Phase 2 clinical study of enobosarm, an oral selective androgen receptor targeting agonist, in heavily pretreated women with AR+ER+HER2- advanced breast cancer including further efficacy data and an analysis of patients who have failed both estrogen blocking agents and CDK 4/6 inhibitors, will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Breast Cancer Virtual Congress 2021 to be held May 05-08, 2021.

Highlights of presentation:The subset analysis of patients from the Phase 2 study who were heavily pretreated with estrogen blocking agents and chemotherapy with an average of 3 prior lines of therapy in the metastatic setting and had tumor progression on a CDK 4/6 inhibitor prior to receiving enobosarm.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.62 percent and weekly performance of -3.62 percent. The stock has been moved at 255.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, VERU reached to a volume of 26149780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Veru Inc. [VERU]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Veru Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Veru Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $6, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on VERU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for VERU in the course of the last twelve months was 651.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

VERU stock trade performance evaluation

Veru Inc. [VERU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.62. With this latest performance, VERU shares dropped by -18.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 255.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.16 for Veru Inc. [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.52, while it was recorded at 8.90 for the last single week of trading, and 7.04 for the last 200 days.

Veru Inc. [VERU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veru Inc. [VERU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.52 and a Gross Margin at +71.54. Veru Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.55.

Return on Total Capital for VERU is now -1.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veru Inc. [VERU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.04. Additionally, VERU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veru Inc. [VERU] managed to generate an average of -$55,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Veru Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Veru Inc. [VERU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veru Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERU.

Veru Inc. [VERU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $173 million, or 25.40% of VERU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,764,051, which is approximately 18.029% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,671,810 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.27 million in VERU stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $28.57 million in VERU stock with ownership of nearly 96.97% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veru Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Veru Inc. [NASDAQ:VERU] by around 6,005,774 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 2,767,678 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 10,863,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,637,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERU stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,630,008 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,090,796 shares during the same period.