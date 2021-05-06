Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRBP] gained 1.20% or 0.02 points to close at $1.69 with a heavy trading volume of 4094233 shares. The company report on April 20, 2021 that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion of Enrollment in NIH-Sponsored Phase 2 Study of Lenabasum for Treatment of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE).

First study to explore potential benefit of a cannabinoid receptor type 2 agonist in SLE.

Study sponsored and funded by the Nastional Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases through the Autoimmunity Centers of Excellence (ACE) Cooperative Network.

It opened the trading session at $1.66, the shares rose to $1.69 and dropped to $1.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRBP points out that the company has recorded 65.69% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -85.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.63M shares, CRBP reached to a volume of 4094233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRBP shares is $2.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $2.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on CRBP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

Trading performance analysis for CRBP stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.11. With this latest performance, CRBP shares dropped by -9.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.64 for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9752, while it was recorded at 1.7540 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7251 for the last 200 days.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] shares currently have an operating margin of -3119.20. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2826.08.

Return on Total Capital for CRBP is now -280.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -262.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -432.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -146.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.27. Additionally, CRBP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] managed to generate an average of -$1,464,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRBP.

An analysis of insider ownership at Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]

There are presently around $66 million, or 33.80% of CRBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRBP stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 8,103,641, which is approximately 122.039% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,220,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.72 million in CRBP stocks shares; and KNOLL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $8.43 million in CRBP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRBP] by around 8,080,608 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 24,251,183 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 7,024,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,356,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRBP stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 836,469 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,588,041 shares during the same period.