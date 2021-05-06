Upwork Inc. [UPWK] Is Currently -4.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Upwork Inc. [NASDAQ: UPWK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.59% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.15%. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Upwork Rebrands, Launches Global Campaign Reflecting the New Way We Work.

Expansive Campaign Includes a Three-Minute Brand Film Showcasing the New Ways We Work.

Effort Encourages Talent and Businesses to Take a Leap Forward into New Ways of Working, Told Via Inspiring New Film.

Over the last 12 months, UPWK stock rose by 365.04%. The one-year Upwork Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.9. The average equity rating for UPWK stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.23 billion, with 123.43 million shares outstanding and 110.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, UPWK stock reached a trading volume of 6515113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Upwork Inc. [UPWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPWK shares is $68.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPWK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Upwork Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Upwork Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $44, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on UPWK stock. On November 05, 2020, analysts increased their price target for UPWK shares from 17 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upwork Inc. is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPWK in the course of the last twelve months was 324.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

UPWK Stock Performance Analysis:

Upwork Inc. [UPWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.15. With this latest performance, UPWK shares dropped by -13.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 117.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 365.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.89 for Upwork Inc. [UPWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.84, while it was recorded at 44.10 for the last single week of trading, and 32.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Upwork Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upwork Inc. [UPWK] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.80 and a Gross Margin at +71.37. Upwork Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.12.

Return on Total Capital for UPWK is now -6.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upwork Inc. [UPWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.68. Additionally, UPWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upwork Inc. [UPWK] managed to generate an average of -$42,346 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Upwork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

UPWK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Upwork Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upwork Inc. go to -0.04%.

Upwork Inc. [UPWK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,555 million, or 70.40% of UPWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,828,619, which is approximately 15.505% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDFARB ANDREW P, holding 7,054,605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $289.03 million in UPWK stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $275.39 million in UPWK stock with ownership of nearly 24.615% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upwork Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Upwork Inc. [NASDAQ:UPWK] by around 20,867,292 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 16,019,198 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 49,876,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,763,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPWK stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,416,100 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,954,920 shares during the same period.