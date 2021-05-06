Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] is 28.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [AMEX: UUU] surged by $0.81 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $7.50 during the day while it closed the day at $6.46. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Universal Security Instruments Reports Third-Quarter Results.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE AMEX: UUU) announced results for its fiscal third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2020.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, sales increased approximately 59% to $5,124,750 compared to sales of $3,223,678 for the same period last year. The Company reported net income of $78,318 or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1,011,833 or $0.44 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. stock has also gained 11.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UUU stock has declined by -27.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 155.34% and gained 28.94% year-on date.

The market cap for UUU stock reached $13.82 million, with 2.31 million shares outstanding and 1.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 475.27K shares, UUU reached a trading volume of 3547937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Universal Security Instruments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2013.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Universal Security Instruments Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for UUU in the course of the last twelve months was 9.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

UUU stock trade performance evaluation

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.57. With this latest performance, UUU shares dropped by -8.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 155.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 925.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.61 for Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.56, while it was recorded at 5.85 for the last single week of trading, and 4.40 for the last 200 days.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.55 and a Gross Margin at +25.39. Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.28.

Return on Total Capital for UUU is now -16.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.52. Additionally, UUU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] managed to generate an average of -$447,222 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 19.80% of UUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUU stocks are: BEACON POINTE ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 124,455, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.90% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 110,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.62 million in UUU stocks shares; and RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES, currently with $0.41 million in UUU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Universal Security Instruments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Universal Security Instruments Inc. [AMEX:UUU] by around 67,443 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 33,359 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 323,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 424,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUU stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,617 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,766 shares during the same period.