Under Armour Inc. [UA] is 42.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] closed the trading session at $21.13 on 05/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.00, while the highest price level was $21.825. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Under Armour Reports First Quarter 2021 Results; Raises Full Year Outlook.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) announced unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company reports its financial performance in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release refers to “currency neutral” and “adjusted” amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” paragraph. References to adjusted financial measures exclude the impact of the company’s 2020 restructuring plan and related impairment charges, impairments associated with certain long-lived assets and goodwill and related tax effects, and with respect to certain measures, the non-cash amortization of debt discount on the company’s convertible debt, and related tax effects. The reconciliation of non-GAAP amounts to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated according to GAAP is presented in supplemental financial information furnished with this release. All per share amounts are reported on a diluted basis.

“Under Armour is off to an excellent start for the year. Our first-quarter results demonstrate that our improved operating model and investments we’re making to amplify our connection with consumers are enabling us to deliver against strong demand for our brand,” said Under Armour President and CEO Patrik Frisk. “Additionally, with a solid balance sheet and well-managed inventory, we’re confident in our ability to drive well through 2021 as we get back on offense and make measured progress to returning to sustainable, profitable growth over the long-term.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.00 percent and weekly performance of 6.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 65.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, UA reached to a volume of 9645110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Under Armour Inc. [UA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UA shares is $15.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UA stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.74.

UA stock trade performance evaluation

Under Armour Inc. [UA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.88. With this latest performance, UA shares gained by 10.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.27 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.96, while it was recorded at 20.15 for the last single week of trading, and 14.38 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.30 and a Gross Margin at +47.88. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.28.

Return on Total Capital for UA is now -0.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.66. Additionally, UA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] managed to generate an average of -$33,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Under Armour Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,316 million, or 74.94% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 28,352,962, which is approximately 8.936% of the company’s market cap and around 16.49% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,592,059 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $406.07 million in UA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $322.79 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly -0.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 23,488,540 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 16,189,927 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 128,500,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,178,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,352,147 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 4,526,886 shares during the same period.