TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX] Stock trading around $24.96 per share: What’s Next?

TransMedics Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TMDX] traded at a low on 05/05/21, posting a -11.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $24.96. The company report on May 5, 2021 that TransMedics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics”) (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Recent Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1450483 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TransMedics Group Inc. stands at 8.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.46%.

The market cap for TMDX stock reached $692.14 million, with 27.16 million shares outstanding and 25.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, TMDX reached a trading volume of 1450483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX]?

JP Morgan have made an estimate for TransMedics Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for TransMedics Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransMedics Group Inc. is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53.

How has TMDX stock performed recently?

TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.07. With this latest performance, TMDX shares dropped by -27.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.66 for TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.64, while it was recorded at 27.82 for the last single week of trading, and 21.96 for the last 200 days.

TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -102.91 and a Gross Margin at +63.80. TransMedics Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.13.

Return on Total Capital for TMDX is now -23.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.36. Additionally, TMDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX] managed to generate an average of -$261,345 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.TransMedics Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 12.40.

Earnings analysis for TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TransMedics Group Inc. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMDX.

Insider trade positions for TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX]

There are presently around $593 million, or 72.10% of TMDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMDX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,074,122, which is approximately 0.021% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 3,499,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.24 million in TMDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $44.04 million in TMDX stock with ownership of nearly 0.082% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TransMedics Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in TransMedics Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TMDX] by around 1,748,610 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 1,507,311 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 17,866,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,122,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMDX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,045,967 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 912,021 shares during the same period.