Teck Resources Limited [TECK] Revenue clocked in at $7.43 billion, up 32.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] jumped around 1.66 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $24.08 at the close of the session, up 7.40%. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Teck Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting.

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 6,342,544 Class A common shares and 365,408,148 Class B subordinate voting shares were voted at the meeting, representing 76.92% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, as follows:.

Teck Resources Limited stock is now 32.67% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TECK Stock saw the intraday high of $24.19 and lowest of $23.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.93, which means current price is +39.15% above from all time high which was touched on 05/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.18M shares, TECK reached a trading volume of 13088466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teck Resources Limited [TECK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $32.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

How has TECK stock performed recently?

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.64. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 19.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 181.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.84 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.08, while it was recorded at 22.22 for the last single week of trading, and 16.76 for the last 200 days.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Limited [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.02 and a Gross Margin at +13.12. Teck Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.66.

Return on Total Capital for TECK is now 2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teck Resources Limited [TECK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.33. Additionally, TECK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teck Resources Limited [TECK] managed to generate an average of -$86,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teck Resources Limited posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Limited go to 12.95%.

Insider trade positions for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]

There are presently around $5,321 million, or 64.70% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 22,761,225, which is approximately 0.945% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO LTD., holding 14,030,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $314.56 million in TECK stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $303.25 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly -8.768% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teck Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 32,249,594 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 47,797,285 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 157,304,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,351,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,424,125 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 22,534,891 shares during the same period.