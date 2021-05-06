Stifel slashes price target on Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] – find out why.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ESPR] slipped around -5.58 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $20.01 at the close of the session, down -21.81%. The company report on May 5, 2021 that ESPERION Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Company Update.

– U.S. Product Revenue of $6.4 Million, Growing Demand Offset by Lower Net Price –.

– Prescriptions Grew 46% Sequentially; More Than 35,000 Patients now on NEXLETOL® (bempedoic acid) Tablets and NEXLIZET® (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) Tablets –.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -23.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ESPR Stock saw the intraday high of $20.44 and lowest of $18.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.73, which means current price is +11.10% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 573.45K shares, ESPR reached a trading volume of 6328647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on ESPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51.

How has ESPR stock performed recently?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.13. With this latest performance, ESPR shares dropped by -27.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.34 for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.89, while it was recorded at 25.31 for the last single week of trading, and 31.28 for the last 200 days.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.35 and a Gross Margin at +98.71. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -63.09.

Return on Total Capital for ESPR is now -57.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.67. Additionally, ESPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 136.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] managed to generate an average of -$299,689 per employee.Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. posted 4.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 152.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. go to 16.90%.

Insider trade positions for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]

There are presently around $617 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESPR stocks are: BELLEVUE GROUP AG with ownership of 5,138,451, which is approximately -5.988% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 3,998,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.0 million in ESPR stocks shares; and MEDITOR GROUP LTD, currently with $53.62 million in ESPR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ESPR] by around 4,648,722 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 5,392,164 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 20,787,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,828,827 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESPR stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 247,955 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,198,975 shares during the same period.