Seaport Global Securities lifts Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Penn Virginia Corporation [NASDAQ: PVAC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.63% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.64%. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Penn Virginia Announces Proposed $350 Million Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes.

Penn Virginia Corporation (“Penn Virginia”) (NASDAQ: PVAC) announced that, subject to market conditions and other factors, its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary Penn Virginia Holdings, LLC intends to offer $350 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). Penn Virginia intends to use the proceeds from the offering to fully repay and terminate its second lien term loan, to repay a portion of outstanding borrowings under its reserve based revolving credit facility and to pay related fees and expenses.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The Notes will be offered and sold in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

Over the last 12 months, PVAC stock rose by 163.58%. The one-year Penn Virginia Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.75. The average equity rating for PVAC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $242.50 million, with 15.20 million shares outstanding and 15.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 495.23K shares, PVAC stock reached a trading volume of 1175359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PVAC shares is $20.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PVAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Penn Virginia Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Penn Virginia Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $67, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on PVAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penn Virginia Corporation is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for PVAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for PVAC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

PVAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.64. With this latest performance, PVAC shares gained by 9.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 163.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PVAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.80 for Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.52, while it was recorded at 14.12 for the last single week of trading, and 11.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Penn Virginia Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.79 and a Gross Margin at -20.57. Penn Virginia Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -172.70.

Return on Total Capital for PVAC is now -7.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 240.65. Additionally, PVAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 240.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] managed to generate an average of -$3,569,621 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Penn Virginia Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

PVAC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Penn Virginia Corporation posted 1.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Penn Virginia Corporation go to 10.00%.

Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $155 million, or 77.30% of PVAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PVAC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,364,012, which is approximately 27.325% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,189,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.22 million in PVAC stocks shares; and 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $9.82 million in PVAC stock with ownership of nearly -18.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Penn Virginia Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Penn Virginia Corporation [NASDAQ:PVAC] by around 2,866,539 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 2,603,510 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 5,876,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,346,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PVAC stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 939,619 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,131,178 shares during the same period.