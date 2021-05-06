Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] moved down -8.54: Why It’s Important

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SGMO] closed the trading session at $10.39 on 05/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.35, while the highest price level was $11.35. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Sangamo Therapeutics Reports Recent Business Highlights and First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, reported recent business highlights and first quarter 2021 financial results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.42 percent and weekly performance of -15.73 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, SGMO reached to a volume of 1502322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGMO shares is $19.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on SGMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGMO in the course of the last twelve months was 9.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

SGMO stock trade performance evaluation

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.73. With this latest performance, SGMO shares dropped by -12.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.09 for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.74, while it was recorded at 11.41 for the last single week of trading, and 12.03 for the last 200 days.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -109.61. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -102.37.

Return on Total Capital for SGMO is now -25.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.45. Additionally, SGMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] managed to generate an average of -$292,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -471.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGMO.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $902 million, or 56.70% of SGMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGMO stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 10,072,381, which is approximately 41.686% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,566,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.39 million in SGMO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $87.83 million in SGMO stock with ownership of nearly 4.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SGMO] by around 11,223,088 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 12,791,901 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 55,356,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,371,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGMO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,850,958 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 7,831,314 shares during the same period.