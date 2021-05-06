ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] Revenue clocked in at $14.20 million, up 89.62% YTD: What’s Next?

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: RETO] price surged by 14.55 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on April 28, 2021 that ReTo Eco-Solutions Provides Updates of its Joint R&D for National Key Project Demonstration of Winter Olympics with Tsinghua University.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) (“ReTo” or the “Company”), a provider of technology solutions for the improvement of ecological environments, provided updates for its joint R&D demonstration in the Beijing Winter Olympics’ national key project (the “Project”), which is the result of the collaborative efforts with the Academy of Arts & Design at China’s prestigious Tsinghua University. The R&D team has designed and developed a 3D printer using solid industrial waste, and the printer has been assembled and tested. The R&D team has also conducted a formula research on the utilization of the solid industrial waste, enabling the product to enter trial stage. The Project (i.e., the ground pavement system) will be used in the high-traffic Shougang area in preparation for the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Titled “Design and Development of Public Facilities Based on Clean Energy and Eco-friendly Materials,” the Project is designed to serve as a part of the Project – “Research and Demonstration of Digital Ecological Creative Design for the Winter Olympics Shougang Competition Area.” This Project showcases the efficient use of newly devised construction methods by using alternative materials, such as digital paving solutions to construct roads in the Shougang Park that are both highly aesthetic and protect the environment and ecology. This solution improves the aesthetics of road design and efficiency of its paving process, and helps achieve the goals of building a resource-saving society.

A sum of 1632656 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.24M shares. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. shares reached a high of $1.45 and dropped to a low of $1.06 until finishing in the latest session at $1.26.

Guru’s Opinion on ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for RETO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90.

RETO Stock Performance Analysis:

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.53. With this latest performance, RETO shares dropped by -13.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 162.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RETO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.52 for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4715, while it was recorded at 1.1620 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9393 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.58 and a Gross Margin at +24.91. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.61.

Return on Total Capital for RETO is now -10.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.56. Additionally, RETO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] managed to generate an average of -$86,342 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] Insider Position Details

2 institutional holders increased their position in ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:RETO] by around 171,465 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 162,945 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 77,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 256,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RETO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,995 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 162,945 shares during the same period.