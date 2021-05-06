Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] Is Currently -23.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [NYSE: RYAM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -23.27% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -26.65%. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/77862.

Over the last 12 months, RYAM stock rose by 429.55%. The one-year Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.22. The average equity rating for RYAM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $456.17 million, with 63.43 million shares outstanding and 60.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 596.16K shares, RYAM stock reached a trading volume of 2530357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RYAM shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RYAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for RYAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for RYAM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

RYAM Stock Performance Analysis:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.65. With this latest performance, RYAM shares dropped by -28.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 429.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RYAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.49 for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.47, while it was recorded at 8.81 for the last single week of trading, and 6.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.48 and a Gross Margin at +7.41. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.01.

Return on Total Capital for RYAM is now 2.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 158.63. Additionally, RYAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] managed to generate an average of -$38 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

RYAM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RYAM.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $385 million, or 73.50% of RYAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RYAM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,414,433, which is approximately 4.019% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 4,244,034 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.66 million in RYAM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $33.03 million in RYAM stock with ownership of nearly 3.629% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [NYSE:RYAM] by around 3,333,720 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 3,344,783 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 35,596,601 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,275,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RYAM stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,718,926 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 290,526 shares during the same period.