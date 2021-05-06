Piper Sandler slashes price target on Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] – find out why.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] slipped around -9.17 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $98.19 at the close of the session, down -8.54%. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Drummond Community Bank Selects Upstart for Personal and Auto Lending.

AI-powered, digital-first personal and auto lending experience to serve more customers.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, announced Drummond Community Bank, a premier institution serving Florida communities since 1990, has partnered with Upstart to provide personal and auto loans to better serve their customers and community.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, UPST reached a trading volume of 1362282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $112.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $57 to $135, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on UPST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 12.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34.

How has UPST stock performed recently?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.68.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.62 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.49, while it was recorded at 107.47 for the last single week of trading.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.04. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.56.

Return on Total Capital for UPST is now 3.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.33. Additionally, UPST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] managed to generate an average of $10,800 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]

There are presently around $4,206 million, or 58.70% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: THIRD POINT LLC with ownership of 13,381,222, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VK SERVICES, LLC, holding 5,248,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $563.49 million in UPST stocks shares; and FIRST ROUND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT III, LLC, currently with $313.02 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 38,801,838 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 235,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 138,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,175,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,754,797 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.