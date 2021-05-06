PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB] moved down -17.61: Why It’s Important

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [NASDAQ: PDSB] loss -17.61% on the last trading session, reaching $4.96 price per share at the time. The company report on April 29, 2021 that PDS Biotech Announces Oral Presentation of PDS0101 Data by the National Cancer Institute at 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology, announced that initial efficacy and safety data from the National Cancer Institute’s (NCI) Phase 2 clinical study of PDS0101 for the treatment of advanced human papillomavirus (HPV)-associated cancers that have progressed or returned after treatment (NCT04287868) has been accepted for oral presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting taking place June 4-8.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation represents 22.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $110.21 million with the latest information. PDSB stock price has been found in the range of $4.78 to $6.175.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, PDSB reached a trading volume of 1428079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDSB shares is $8.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDSB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2020, representing the official price target for PDS Biotechnology Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.45, while Noble Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on PDSB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDS Biotechnology Corporation is set at 0.56 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for PDSB stock

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.74. With this latest performance, PDSB shares dropped by -1.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 139.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 478.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDSB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.18 for PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.94, while it was recorded at 5.65 for the last single week of trading, and 3.33 for the last 200 days.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for PDSB is now -75.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.25. Additionally, PDSB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB] managed to generate an average of -$989,825 per employee.PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PDS Biotechnology Corporation posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -160.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDSB.

An analysis of insider ownership at PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]

There are presently around $19 million, or 14.20% of PDSB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDSB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 828,721, which is approximately 5.723% of the company’s market cap and around 27.61% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 714,037 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.3 million in PDSB stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $2.31 million in PDSB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PDS Biotechnology Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in PDS Biotechnology Corporation [NASDAQ:PDSB] by around 295,520 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 502,054 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 2,350,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,148,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDSB stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,189 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 483,790 shares during the same period.