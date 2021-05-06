Mizuho lifts Realty Income Corporation [O] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] traded at a low on 05/05/21, posting a -2.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $67.14. The company report on May 4, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates O, MLHR, MFNC, TPCO; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with VEREIT, Inc. VEREIT shareholders are expected to receive Realty Income stock in connection with the merger. Upon closing, Realty Income shareholders are expected to own approximately 70% of both Realty Income and SpinCo, a spin-off of substantially all of the office properties of Realty Income and VEREIT. If you are a Realty Income shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5177644 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Realty Income Corporation stands at 2.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.50%.

The market cap for O stock reached $25.14 billion, with 373.50 million shares outstanding and 372.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, O reached a trading volume of 5177644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Realty Income Corporation [O]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $71.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 176.26.

How has O stock performed recently?

Realty Income Corporation [O] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.47 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.69, while it was recorded at 68.68 for the last single week of trading, and 61.97 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.00 and a Gross Margin at +51.60. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.56.

Return on Total Capital for O is now 4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realty Income Corporation [O] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.36. Additionally, O Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realty Income Corporation [O] managed to generate an average of $1,883,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings analysis for Realty Income Corporation [O]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Realty Income Corporation posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 5.45%.

Insider trade positions for Realty Income Corporation [O]

There are presently around $17,720 million, or 71.10% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,456,584, which is approximately 0.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,281,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.37 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.69 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly -0.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 466 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 16,966,270 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 20,119,981 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 219,315,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 256,401,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,694,495 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,946,791 shares during the same period.