Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY] Revenue clocked in at $841.70 million, down -34.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Mercury Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: MRCY] slipped around -12.52 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $57.69 at the close of the session, down -17.83%. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Mercury Systems Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results.

Third Quarter Highlights Include:Record revenues increased 23% over prior yearBacklog of $894 million increased 16% over prior yearPhysical Optics Corporation integration progressing well.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), reported operating results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, ended April 2, 2021.

Mercury Systems Inc. stock is now -34.49% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MRCY Stock saw the intraday high of $59.49 and lowest of $52.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 92.98, which means current price is +10.10% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 379.05K shares, MRCY reached a trading volume of 6670170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRCY shares is $98.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRCY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Mercury Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $80 to $81. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Mercury Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $95 to $106, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on MRCY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mercury Systems Inc. is set at 3.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRCY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRCY in the course of the last twelve months was 56.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has MRCY stock performed recently?

Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.88. With this latest performance, MRCY shares dropped by -23.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.02 for Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.94, while it was recorded at 71.06 for the last single week of trading, and 74.73 for the last 200 days.

Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.32 and a Gross Margin at +40.96. Mercury Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.76.

Return on Total Capital for MRCY is now 7.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.34. Additionally, MRCY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY] managed to generate an average of $44,023 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Mercury Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mercury Systems Inc. posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRCY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mercury Systems Inc. go to 9.80%.

Insider trade positions for Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY]

There are presently around $3,762 million, or 98.50% of MRCY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRCY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,914,776, which is approximately 9.94% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,953,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $347.81 million in MRCY stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $228.15 million in MRCY stock with ownership of nearly 17.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mercury Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Mercury Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:MRCY] by around 5,440,408 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 5,534,639 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 42,613,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,588,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRCY stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 868,361 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 725,328 shares during the same period.