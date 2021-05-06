Market cap of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] reaches 4.55B – now what?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] traded at a low on 05/05/21, posting a -5.43 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $43.05. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Spirit AeroSystems Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

Delivered 269 shipsets, compared to 324 in Q1 2020 including 29 737 MAX shipsets in Q1 2021 compared to 18 in Q1 2020; expect to deliver about 160 737 MAX shipsets in 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3742486 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stands at 3.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.37%.

The market cap for SPR stock reached $4.55 billion, with 104.20 million shares outstanding and 103.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, SPR reached a trading volume of 3742486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $51.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $50, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on SPR stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SPR shares from 23 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.71.

How has SPR stock performed recently?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.19. With this latest performance, SPR shares dropped by -12.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 128.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.52 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.38, while it was recorded at 45.15 for the last single week of trading, and 33.10 for the last 200 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.14 and a Gross Margin at -11.95. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.56.

Return on Total Capital for SPR is now -13.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 460.68. Additionally, SPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 420.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] managed to generate an average of -$60,021 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. posted -0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPR.

Insider trade positions for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]

There are presently around $3,621 million, or 80.20% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,985,555, which is approximately -1.588% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 5,728,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $260.77 million in SPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $249.9 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly 2.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 18,724,003 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 18,897,233 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 41,927,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,549,120 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,815,778 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 4,271,861 shares during the same period.