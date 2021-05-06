Market cap of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF] reaches 1.46B – now what?

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [NYSE: IPOF] traded at a low on 05/05/21, posting a -2.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.15.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6950386 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stands at 1.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.20%.

The market cap for IPOF stock reached $1.46 billion, with 143.75 million shares outstanding and 86.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, IPOF reached a trading volume of 6950386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has IPOF stock performed recently?

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.97.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.20 for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.27, while it was recorded at 10.43 for the last single week of trading.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Insider trade positions for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]

100 institutional holders increased their position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [NYSE:IPOF] by around 54,316,645 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,984,664 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 439,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,861,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPOF stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,737,458 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 775,450 shares during the same period.