Market cap of Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK] reaches 1.28B – now what?

Green Brick Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: GRBK] loss -10.94% or -3.01 points to close at $24.50 with a heavy trading volume of 2213462 shares. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Green Brick Partners, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 5, 2021 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/77720.

It opened the trading session at $26.80, the shares rose to $27.055 and dropped to $23.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GRBK points out that the company has recorded 38.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -193.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, GRBK reached to a volume of 2213462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRBK shares is $29.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRBK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Green Brick Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Green Brick Partners Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on GRBK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Green Brick Partners Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for GRBK in the course of the last twelve months was 39.76.

Trading performance analysis for GRBK stock

Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.82. With this latest performance, GRBK shares dropped by -8.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.09 for Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.36, while it was recorded at 26.40 for the last single week of trading, and 20.15 for the last 200 days.

Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.55 and a Gross Margin at +23.66. Green Brick Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.65.

Return on Total Capital for GRBK is now 14.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.75. Additionally, GRBK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK] managed to generate an average of $258,393 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 196.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.

Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Green Brick Partners Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRBK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Green Brick Partners Inc. go to 1.72%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK]

There are presently around $1,207 million, or 77.40% of GRBK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRBK stocks are: GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC with ownership of 24,118,668, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,120,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.83 million in GRBK stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $45.16 million in GRBK stock with ownership of nearly 0.514% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Green Brick Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Green Brick Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:GRBK] by around 3,271,823 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 2,648,954 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 37,962,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,883,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRBK stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,061,271 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 813,686 shares during the same period.