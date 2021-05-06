Market cap of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] reaches 48.07M – now what?

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EVK] traded at a high on 05/05/21, posting a 31.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.11. The company report on March 31, 2021 that Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 31, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75910.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1185564 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. stands at 13.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.70%.

The market cap for EVK stock reached $48.07 million, with 14.81 million shares outstanding and 3.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 163.20K shares, EVK reached a trading volume of 1185564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVK in the course of the last twelve months was 1.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has EVK stock performed recently?

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.91. With this latest performance, EVK shares gained by 16.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 279.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.57 for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.79, while it was recorded at 2.49 for the last single week of trading, and 2.35 for the last 200 days.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.55 and a Gross Margin at +34.12. Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.23.

Return on Total Capital for EVK is now 1.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.11. Additionally, EVK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] managed to generate an average of $698 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of EVK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVK stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 19,173, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 18,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44000.0 in EVK stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $40000.0 in EVK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ever-Glory International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EVK] by around 86,362 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 60,983 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 60,768 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVK stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 86,362 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 60,983 shares during the same period.