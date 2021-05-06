Market cap of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] reaches 12.86B – now what?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: CX] gained 0.97% or 0.08 points to close at $8.31 with a heavy trading volume of 10109279 shares. The company report on March 27, 2021 that CEMEX and Construrama Empower Female Leadership in the Construction Industry.

Women lead approximately 30% of the 2,100 Construrama stores in Mexico.

CEMEX recognized female leadership in Mujer Construrama (Construrama Woman), an event recently organized by CEMEX Mexico. Construrama is the largest retail building materials distribution network in Mexico, with 2,100 stores. Women lead approximately 30% of the stores.

It opened the trading session at $8.33, the shares rose to $8.53 and dropped to $8.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CX points out that the company has recorded 99.76% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -349.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.43M shares, CX reached to a volume of 10109279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $8.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for CX stock

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.77. With this latest performance, CX shares gained by 19.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 277.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.43 for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.16, while it was recorded at 8.12 for the last single week of trading, and 5.20 for the last 200 days.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.35 and a Gross Margin at +30.71. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.39.

Return on Total Capital for CX is now 6.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.51. Additionally, CX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. go to 33.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]

There are presently around $4,569 million, or 40.40% of CX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 61,198,882, which is approximately -18.245% of the company’s market cap and around 60.00% of the total institutional ownership; BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP, holding 47,619,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $395.72 million in CX stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $327.13 million in CX stock with ownership of nearly 0.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:CX] by around 101,244,949 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 114,848,132 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 333,706,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 549,799,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CX stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,964,621 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 18,714,136 shares during the same period.