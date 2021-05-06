Market Analysts see ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] gaining to $11.50. Time to buy?

ORBCOMM Inc. [NASDAQ: ORBC] traded at a low on 05/05/21, posting a -0.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.44. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Grassmid Transport Selects ORBCOMM’s Integrated In-Cab and Asset Tracking Solutions for Its Multi-Asset Fleet.

ORBCOMM’s telematics triple play transforms business operations to deliver fleet-wide improvements in safety, efficiency and compliance.

ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, announced that it has been selected by Grassmid Transport Inc. (Grassmid), a premier provider of truckload carrier services based in Zeeland, MI, to provide its integrated in-cab and asset tracking solutions to monitor their fleet of trucks, dry vans and refrigerated trailers. ORBCOMM’s comprehensive solutions provide wireless connectivity through its industry-leading hardware and a single, unified Cloud-based analytics platform for optimal fleet management across multiple asset classes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4483715 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ORBCOMM Inc. stands at 0.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.79%.

The market cap for ORBC stock reached $907.99 million, with 79.07 million shares outstanding and 74.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, ORBC reached a trading volume of 4483715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORBC shares is $11.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORBC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for ORBCOMM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $13 to $11.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for ORBCOMM Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $10, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on ORBC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ORBCOMM Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORBC in the course of the last twelve months was 18.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, ORBC shares gained by 46.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 154.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 357.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.61 for ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.14, while it was recorded at 11.45 for the last single week of trading, and 6.43 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.04 and a Gross Margin at +33.41. ORBCOMM Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.66.

Return on Total Capital for ORBC is now 0.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.74. Additionally, ORBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] managed to generate an average of -$48,486 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.ORBCOMM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ORBCOMM Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORBCOMM Inc. go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $619 million, or 70.70% of ORBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORBC stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 7,620,187, which is approximately -1.001% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,375,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.61 million in ORBC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $47.7 million in ORBC stock with ownership of nearly -0.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ORBCOMM Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in ORBCOMM Inc. [NASDAQ:ORBC] by around 6,571,542 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 5,066,340 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 42,370,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,008,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORBC stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,087,951 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,622,055 shares during the same period.