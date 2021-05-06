Market Analysts see MRC Global Inc. [MRC] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

MRC Global Inc. [NYSE: MRC] traded at a high on 05/05/21, posting a 14.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.01. The company report on April 28, 2021 that MRC Global, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

MRC Global, Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/76206.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 674888 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MRC Global Inc. stands at 5.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.42%.

The market cap for MRC stock reached $951.70 million, with 82.30 million shares outstanding and 78.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 520.76K shares, MRC reached a trading volume of 674888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MRC Global Inc. [MRC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRC shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for MRC Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for MRC Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $7, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on MRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MRC Global Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has MRC stock performed recently?

MRC Global Inc. [MRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.52. With this latest performance, MRC shares gained by 16.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 131.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 157.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.78 for MRC Global Inc. [MRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.23, while it was recorded at 9.87 for the last single week of trading, and 6.94 for the last 200 days.

MRC Global Inc. [MRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MRC Global Inc. [MRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.39 and a Gross Margin at +16.84. MRC Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.70.

Return on Total Capital for MRC is now 0.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MRC Global Inc. [MRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.10. Additionally, MRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MRC Global Inc. [MRC] managed to generate an average of -$105,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.MRC Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for MRC Global Inc. [MRC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MRC Global Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRC Global Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for MRC Global Inc. [MRC]

There are presently around $754 million, or 97.10% of MRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRC stocks are: ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. with ownership of 10,661,953, which is approximately -3.188% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,867,092 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.22 million in MRC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $63.52 million in MRC stock with ownership of nearly 7.827% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MRC Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in MRC Global Inc. [NYSE:MRC] by around 3,902,638 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 5,868,549 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 68,321,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,092,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRC stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 824,933 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,468,123 shares during the same period.