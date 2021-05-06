Market Analysts see Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] falling to $15. Time to buy?

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] closed the trading session at $21.90 on 05/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.665, while the highest price level was $22.01. The company report on April 29, 2021 that HanesBrands Names Michael Dastugue Chief Financial Officer.

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), a leading global marketer of branded everyday apparel, announced that Michael Dastugue has been named chief financial officer, effective May 1, 2021.

Dastugue will bring more than 30 years of financial leadership and transformation experience at large organizations to the company. He has an extensive background in financial planning and analysis, corporate strategy, accounting, tax and external reporting.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 50.21 percent and weekly performance of 3.79 percent. The stock has been moved at 32.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 43.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.90M shares, HBI reached to a volume of 3700757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $19.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $15 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on HBI stock. On July 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HBI shares from 8.50 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBI in the course of the last twelve months was 41.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

HBI stock trade performance evaluation

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.79. With this latest performance, HBI shares gained by 9.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.96 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.03, while it was recorded at 21.37 for the last single week of trading, and 16.59 for the last 200 days.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.28 and a Gross Margin at +38.43. Hanesbrands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.13.

Return on Total Capital for HBI is now 15.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 554.25. Additionally, HBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 503.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] managed to generate an average of -$1,239 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hanesbrands Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -64.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to 4.66%.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,633 million, or 93.10% of HBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,095,818, which is approximately -6.36% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,589,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $528.68 million in HBI stocks shares; and DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $437.83 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly -5.817% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hanesbrands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 25,510,227 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 38,577,553 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 244,419,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 308,507,449 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,345,811 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 10,972,611 shares during the same period.