Market Analysts see Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: APTO] price plunged by -10.38 percent to reach at -$0.57. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Aptose Reports Results for the First Quarter 2021.

– Conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm EDT -.

– Luxeptinib Phase 1 a/b studies in AML and B cell malignancies continue dose escalation -.

A sum of 2183546 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.40M shares. Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $5.34 and dropped to a low of $4.90 until finishing in the latest session at $4.92.

The one-year APTO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.24. The average equity rating for APTO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APTO shares is $4.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APTO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Aptose Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on APTO stock. On February 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for APTO shares from 6 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptose Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

APTO Stock Performance Analysis:

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.89. With this latest performance, APTO shares dropped by -12.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.56 for Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.82, while it was recorded at 5.45 for the last single week of trading, and 5.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aptose Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for APTO is now -54.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.90. Additionally, APTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] managed to generate an average of -$1,899,764 per employee.Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.40 and a Current Ratio set at 18.40.

APTO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aptose Biosciences Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APTO.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $273 million, or 35.10% of APTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APTO stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 8,030,000, which is approximately 794.667% of the company’s market cap and around 20.40% of the total institutional ownership; DRW SECURITIES, LLC, holding 7,976,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.24 million in APTO stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $35.78 million in APTO stock with ownership of nearly 5.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aptose Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:APTO] by around 20,309,999 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 16,671,580 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 12,758,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,740,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APTO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,968,825 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 8,915,395 shares during the same period.