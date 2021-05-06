Market Analysts see Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. [ASPS] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. [NASDAQ: ASPS] price surged by 23.25 percent to reach at $1.36. The company report on May 3, 2021 that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Schedules First Quarter 2021 Conference Call.

On Monday, May 10, 2021, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource”) (NASDAQ: ASPS) will report earnings for the first quarter 2021. A press release and presentation will be available on Altisource’s website in the Investor Relations section.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Altisource will also host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST on the same day to discuss its first quarter 2021 results. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Altisource’s website in the Investor Relations section. Those who want to listen to the call should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the conference call will be available via the website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 days.

A sum of 2646321 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 66.90K shares. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. shares reached a high of $7.98 and dropped to a low of $5.61 until finishing in the latest session at $7.21.

Guru’s Opinion on Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. [ASPS]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2017, representing the official price target for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $31, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on ASPS stock. On May 02, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for ASPS shares from 24 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33.

ASPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. [ASPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.34. With this latest performance, ASPS shares dropped by -19.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.56 for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. [ASPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.43, while it was recorded at 6.49 for the last single week of trading, and 11.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. [ASPS] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.76 and a Gross Margin at +11.78. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.37.

Return on Total Capital for ASPS is now -11.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.46. Additionally, ASPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 146.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 98.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ASPS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 88.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. go to 20.00%.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. [ASPS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43 million, or 48.20% of ASPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASPS stocks are: DEER PARK ROAD CORP with ownership of 3,737,631, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 742,822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.35 million in ASPS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.79 million in ASPS stock with ownership of nearly -0.171% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. [NASDAQ:ASPS] by around 249,675 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 294,088 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 6,809,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,353,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASPS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 80,226 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 87,693 shares during the same period.