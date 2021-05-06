KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] is -19.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] loss -1.96% on the last trading session, reaching $49.51 price per share at the time. The company report on April 6, 2021 that KE Holdings Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 6, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.ke.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s Investor Relations Department at ir@ke.com.

KE Holdings Inc. represents 774.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $59.29 billion with the latest information. BEKE stock price has been found in the range of $49.35 to $50.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.72M shares, BEKE reached a trading volume of 4414396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $73.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BEKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.31.

Trading performance analysis for BEKE stock

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.77. With this latest performance, BEKE shares dropped by -17.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.09% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.74 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.80, while it was recorded at 51.26 for the last single week of trading.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.37 and a Gross Margin at +23.92. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.94.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now 5.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.96. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.15.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 5.96%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]

There are presently around $7,898 million, or 18.10% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 17,631,431, which is approximately 19.7% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; SC US (TTGP), LTD., holding 10,964,911 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $553.73 million in BEKE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $399.15 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly -22.882% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 44,159,065 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 12,221,313 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 100,020,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,401,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,595,453 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 4,514,192 shares during the same period.