Invitae Corporation [NVTA] is -24.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Invitae Corporation [NYSE: NVTA] price plunged by -4.17 percent to reach at -$1.37. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Invitae Reports $103.6 Million in Revenue Driven by 259,000 in Billable Volume in First Quarter of 2021.

— Increased quarterly revenue by 61% and volume by 72% year-over-year –.

— Hosting conference call and webcast at 4:30pm Eastern/1:30pm Pacific –.

A sum of 5863415 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.27M shares. Invitae Corporation shares reached a high of $32.51 and dropped to a low of $30.615 until finishing in the latest session at $31.50.

The one-year NVTA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.12. The average equity rating for NVTA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Invitae Corporation [NVTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVTA shares is $53.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Invitae Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price from $46.50 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Invitae Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitae Corporation is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

NVTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Invitae Corporation [NVTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.37. With this latest performance, NVTA shares dropped by -22.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.25 for Invitae Corporation [NVTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.24, while it was recorded at 34.19 for the last single week of trading, and 42.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Invitae Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitae Corporation [NVTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -225.17 and a Gross Margin at +27.41. Invitae Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -215.37.

Return on Total Capital for NVTA is now -40.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invitae Corporation [NVTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.78. Additionally, NVTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invitae Corporation [NVTA] managed to generate an average of -$286,748 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Invitae Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

NVTA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invitae Corporation posted -0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitae Corporation go to 8.00%.

Invitae Corporation [NVTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,842 million, or 83.80% of NVTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVTA stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 27,001,138, which is approximately -2.715% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 15,649,182 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $514.39 million in NVTA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $491.9 million in NVTA stock with ownership of nearly 68.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invitae Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in Invitae Corporation [NYSE:NVTA] by around 45,470,254 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 7,938,805 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 124,325,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,734,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVTA stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,411,282 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,103,018 shares during the same period.