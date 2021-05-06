Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] moved up 24.34: Why It’s Important

Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HAYW] closed the trading session at $24.11 on 05/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.79, while the highest price level was $25.28. The company report on April 20, 2021 that Hayward Holdings Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. That same day, the company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live conference call, please register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8708016. Registration will also be available during the call. After registering, a confirmation e-mail will be sent including dial-in details and a unique conference call code for entry. To ensure you are connected for the full call please register at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, HAYW reached to a volume of 5881887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAYW shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAYW stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Hayward Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Hayward Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on HAYW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hayward Holdings Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAYW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.38.

HAYW stock trade performance evaluation

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.57.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAYW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.87 for Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW], while it was recorded at 20.70 for the last single week of trading.

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.44 and a Gross Margin at +41.02. Hayward Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.07.

Return on Total Capital for HAYW is now 6.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 162.14. Additionally, HAYW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 621.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] managed to generate an average of $235 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Hayward Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HAYW] by around 306,463 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 306,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAYW stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 306,463 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.